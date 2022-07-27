Pecos man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Ortega was arrested and charged after his wife reported him to the Pecos Police Department.

PECOS, Texas — A Pecos man has plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the US Department of Justice, Miguel Angel Ortega, 39, was found to be in possession of over 50 videos containing child porn.

A search warrant was executed on his phone on January 4, 2022. He was taken into custody on January 5.

