PECOS, Texas — A Pecos man is in jail after authorities connected him to child pornography.

Miguel Angel Ortega, 38, was taken into custody on January 5 by the Pecos Police Department. PPD was assisted by Texas DPS and Homeland Security.

Ortega has been charged with "Certain Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography".