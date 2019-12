REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Several places were put on lockdown Thursday in Reeves County.

According to the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Facebook page, the Reeves County Hospital was put on lockdown due to a domestic dispute.

As a precaution, the district placed the schools on a soft lockdown to ensure the safety of students. Police are monitoring all entrances and exits to the schools.

There are no details at this time on the domestic dispute.