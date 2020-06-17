PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Pecos County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide believed to be connected to the June 15 drive-by shooting that occurred on Main St. in Ft. Stockton.

Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officials were at a residence on Oriole Ln., into the evening of Jun. 16.

A person of interest has been detained and is being held at the Midland County Jail.

It is unknown at this time who the victim is or who is detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.