PBTISD superintendent releases statement on ‘kill list’

Superintendent Brent Jaco said there was no immediate or physical danger to those on campus.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Superintendent Brent Jaco released a statement Friday on a threatening social media post made by a student.

The post listed several students on a “kill list.”

Administrators and district police investigated and identified those responsible for the post. The student who posted the threat is now in campus police and Texas Department of Public Safety custody.

Jaco said the district takes all threats seriously and will take appropriate legal action against anyone who makes one.