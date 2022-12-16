PBTISD superintendent releases statement on ‘kill list’

PECOS, Texas —
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Superintendent Brent Jaco released a statement Friday on a threatening social media post made by a student.
The post listed several students on a “kill list.”
Administrators and district police investigated and identified those responsible for the post. The student who posted the threat is now in campus police and Texas Department of Public Safety custody.
Jaco said the district takes all threats seriously and will take appropriate legal action against anyone who makes one.
The release also reminded the public of their “KEEP PBTISD SAFE” button at the top of every section of their website. Reports made through that form will go to campus administrators, district administrators and campus police.