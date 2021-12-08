Parents arrested, charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury

The couple's 2-month-old child was found to have injuries caused by them.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A mother and father have been arrested after a 2-month-old child was found to have serious injuries, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, ECSO responded to Medical Center Hospital regarding the child. After investigating, deputies discovered the child’s parents caused the injuries.

The father has been identified as Lucas Corral and the mother has not been identified because she is a juvenile. Corral is pictured above.