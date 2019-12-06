ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center has released a statement after a pathologist who worked for the company was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Paul Coleman, 62, was arrested on June 10 for possession or promotion of child pornography. He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

ORMC released the following statement in relation to Coleman's employment:

"This individual’s medical practicing privileges at our facilities have been terminated and all access to the hospital campus has been revoked."

Coleman's bond was set at $30,000. According to jail records he was released on June 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.