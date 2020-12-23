OPD warns residents about Mexican Cartel Scam

Calls have been made by someone pretending to be in the Mexican Cartel.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has warned Ector County residents about a scam involving the Mexican Cartel.

The caller is claiming to be holding family members hostage and in exchange is threatening to do something to them unless money is wired to the caller.

OPD is warning people to not pay any money to this caller if you receive one of these calls.