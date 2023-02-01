OPD warns about counterfeit bills, investigates several cases

The department said fake bills are normally thinner or smaller than real ones.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about counterfeit bills and investigating several cases involving them.

Businesses are encouraged to be careful and check all bills closely.

Fake bills are usually thinner and smaller than real ones. Additionally, the presidential watermark on real bills should be able to be seen when held up to the light.

The OPD Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating several cases involving counterfeit $50 bills.

The man shown in the surveillance photos attached to this story recently used counterfeit $50 bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.