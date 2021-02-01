UTPB PD as well as Highway Patrol and the Ector County Sheriff's Office joined the event this past New Year's Eve.

ODESSA, Texas — OPD, Texas DPS and others teamed up for the 2nd annual Joint Agency New Year’s Eve DWI Enforcement Operation.

UTPB PD as well as Highway Patrol and the Ector County Sheriff's Office joined the event this past New Year's Eve.

These groups want to remind people on New Year's Eve to travel safely and be sober if they are on the road.

The joint-force made 49 total arrests on New Year's Eve.

Out of the 49 arrests, 26 of them were for Driving While Intoxicated. The other 23 were made for additional offenses, which include Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.