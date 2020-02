ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for a suspect with a gun following a car chase in the city.

ECISD police were chasing the man when he crashed his car near Permian and Castle.

OPD, who was assisting with the chase, says the suspect took off on foot and was last seen jumping the fence in the 3100 block of Century.

The suspect is described as a barefoot black man.

If you see this man you should immediately call Odessa police.