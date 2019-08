ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries took place in the 2500 block of Halifax.

If you have any information on the suspect pictured, you are asked to call OPD Detective R. Chavez at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-13616.