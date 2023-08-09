OPD searching for suspect in Wednesday morning shooting

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 40’s in a black Cadillac Escalade.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding any information on a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to OPD, at approximately 7:05 a.m., officers responded to 520 S. JBS Pkwy in reference to a gunshot victim.

They found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect.

The victim was uncooperative with police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

