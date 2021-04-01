OPD responses to suspicious object incident in CVS

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a suspicious object on January 2 at CVS on 100 East University.
A male subject left the suspicious object in the CVS and soon after, A member of the OPD Bomb Squad was sent on the scene.
Upon arrival, he found a flip top lighter with wires placed inside.
It was determined that there was no explosive device in the CVS and that things were all clear.
There was no immediate threat to the area and everyone was evacuated from the building properly.