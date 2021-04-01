OPD responses to suspicious object incident in CVS

A member of the OPD Bomb Squad was sent on the scene where he found a flip top lighter.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a suspicious object on January 2 at CVS on 100 East University.

A male subject left the suspicious object in the CVS and soon after, A member of the OPD Bomb Squad was sent on the scene.

Upon arrival, he found a flip top lighter with wires placed inside.

It was determined that there was no explosive device in the CVS and that things were all clear.