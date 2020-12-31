OPD responses to gun shots at apartment complex

Residents were told to evacuated in the snow as the SWAT team entered the building.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded at 7:00 a.m. on December 31 to a gun shot at an apartment complex.

The incident forced all of its residents to evacuate the building during this winter storm in Odessa.

The SWAT team went to the Trestles Apartments and made its way into the apartment where the incident occurred.

A women barricaded her apartment and then the gun shot was heard soon after.

There is no public threat at this time and the investigation has led OPD to believe it was a suicide.