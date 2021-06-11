OPD responds to suicide calls leading to officer-involved shooting

A 61-year-old white female was transported to MCH after being shot by an OPD officer for pointing a gun in the officer's direction.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to suicide threat calls around 8:00 p.m. on June 10 leading to an officer-involved shooting incident.

The calls came from a 61-year-old white female in the 4600 block of Lamont Avenue.

Officers were speaking with the female subject when she decided to pull out a gun and point it in their direction.

As a result, an officer shot his department issued firearm at the woman. Odessa Fire and Rescue were called onto the scene and transported her to MCH for medical treatment.