Odessa Police investigate 'terroristic threats' made by a teen driver

According to Odessa Police, multiple calls were made Sunday afternoon about a suspect driving around pointing a rifle at other drivers.

ODESSA, Texas — A scary afternoon for folks in Odessa.

According to Odessa Police, multiple calls were made Sunday afternoon about a suspect driving around pointing a rifle at other drivers.

It started around Yukon and Dawn when of Sherwood Park. Officers officially located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description near the Carriage House Apartments.

Officers tried to get the suspect to pull over but he evaded arrest. Eventually, he crashed into a fence near Kermit Highway and Fort Worth. He then ran on foot but was caught and placed into custody.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male and was found to be in a stolen vehicle with an airsoft rifle.

The suspect was charged with two counts of Terroristic Threats “Felony 3”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony” and Evading in a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”.