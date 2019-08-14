ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is working an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Sam Houston Ave. and Mable St. Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Salinas community park, Ector Jr. High school, and Zavala elementary. Officials recommend anyone headed to these areas find alternate routes.

This is a developing situation, and a reporter is headed to the scene. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

More information will be available as it is discovered.

