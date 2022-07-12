x
Crime

OPD: Parents arrested after death of 7-month-old child

Kameron Gammage and Leyla Pierson were arrested for injury to a child.
ODESSA, Texas — Two parents have been arrested for injury to a child after the death of a 7-month-old.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments in reference to the death of a child.

An investigation revealed that the child was physically injured while in the care, custody and control of the parents.

Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested for injury to a child, first degree felony, and Leyla Pierson, 18, was arrested for injury to a child, state jail felony.

This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.

