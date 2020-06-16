ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Department are still looking for two suspects who burglarized multiple vehicles and then drove away in one of them.

OPD searching for burglary suspects

Odessa Police responded to the 7000 block of Xit Ranch Road on June 7 in reference to a stolen black Lincoln Navigator.

Police say two male suspects burglarized multiple vehicles, then drove away with the Navigator.

The vehicle is a 2018 black model with Texas license plate number MSX9241.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects shown below or anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective I. Davis at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0010089.