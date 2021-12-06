OPD makes arrests in connection to deadly shooting

Two juveniles were arrested after 19-year-old Jaziah Marruffo was shot early Saturday morning.

ODESSA, Texas — Two juveniles were arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left one 19-year-old dead.

Around 12:58 a.m. officers responded to a gunshot victim call at Medical Center Hospital. The victim, identified as Jaziah Marruffo, died as a result of the injuries.

After investigating, officers determined Marruffo was shot with a handgun by one of several juveniles he was riding in a car with.

One 16-year-old male was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence and another minor was charged with tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of stolen property, the property being two handguns.

Both juveniles were transported to the Ector County Youth Center.

This is all the information we have on the incident and the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story if more details are made available.