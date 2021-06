A 16-year-old male has been charged with Murder" 1st Degree Felony" after shooting 22-year-old Joshua Holbert multiple times.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police has made an arrest in connection to the death of 22-year-old Joshua Holbert.

A 16-year-old male has been charged by OPD with Murder "1st Degree Felony" after shooting the victim mutliple times at the Sedona Ranch Apartments.

The suspect was located this morning by OPD after the incident occurred last night around 8:00 p.m.