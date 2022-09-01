OPD makes arrest in deadly hit and run crash

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a hit and run crash that left one person dead.
According to OPD, on Aug. 23 at about 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a major crash at S. Grant Avenue and Monahans Street.
An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Mark Helbert, of San Antonio, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on S. Grant.
Steven Ramos, 21, of Odessa, was driving a maroon Toyota Camry westbound on Monahans.
Ramos failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, causing the wreck. He fled the scene but was located the night of the crash and arrested for failure to stop and render aid. Additional charges are expected.
Helbert was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.