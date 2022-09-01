OPD makes arrest in deadly hit and run crash

Steven Ramos, 21, of Odessa, was arrested for failure to stop and render aid.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a hit and run crash that left one person dead.

According to OPD, on Aug. 23 at about 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a major crash at S. Grant Avenue and Monahans Street.

An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Mark Helbert, of San Antonio, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on S. Grant.

Steven Ramos, 21, of Odessa, was driving a maroon Toyota Camry westbound on Monahans.

Ramos failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, causing the wreck. He fled the scene but was located the night of the crash and arrested for failure to stop and render aid. Additional charges are expected.