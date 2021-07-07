OPD makes arrest in connection to robbery, stabbing at Popeyes

17-year-old Ashton Tyzain Ward has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have arrested Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17, in connection to a robbery that happened around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the Popeyes located at 4350 Tanglewood Lane. Tyzain is being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

According to a press release, police responded to a call at the restaurant, where they were told an employee had been stabbed.

When they arrived on scene, they saw the suspect being held down. After investigating, they found out that Ward walked into the business threatening employees with a knife and demanded money from their safe.

While employees tried to detain Ward, a 29-year-old male and 27-year-old female suffered non-life threatening injuries from the knife.

The 29-year-old male was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury.