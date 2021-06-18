x
OPD makes arrest in connection to Aggravated Assault incident

59-year-old Carolina Martinez shot her husband in the upper-body after they got into an argument.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have arrested 59-year-old Carolina Martinez in connection to an Aggravated Assault case. 

Police responded to a call at the 1500 block of North Adams and upon arrival, they found a 69-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the upper-body. 

The investigation revealed that Martinez had shot her husband after they got into an agrument. 

The husband was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries. 

Martinez has been charged and arrested with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon "1st Degree Felony".

