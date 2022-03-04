OPD makes 6 arrests in operation targeting prostitution

The operation also resulted in the seizure of about $23,000.

ODESSA, Texas — A two-day operation targeting prostitution in Odessa has resulted in six arrests and the seizure of about $23,000, according to the Odessa Police Department.

The operation was focused on individuals who knowingly offered or agreed to receive a fee from undercover officers to engage in sexual acts. Overall, 20 businesses were inspected.

The names of those arrested, the location of the businesses they are associated with and their charges are as follows:

Soo Cho, 52, associated with a business at 1706 W. 8th Street. Charged with prostitution, Class B misdemeanor.

Paweena Thachi, 47, associated with a business at 709 North County Rd West. Charged with prostitution, Class B misdemeanor.

Vilaysouk Phommachanch, 55, associated with a business at 709 North County Rd. West. Charged with prostitution, Class B misdemeanor.

Shuyuan Guan, 62, associated with a business at 1603 E. 8th Street. Charged with prostitution, Class B misdemeanor.

Li Tain, 49, associated with a business at 6128 East Ridge. Charged with violation of massage therapy license, Class B misdemeanor.

Cuijun Wang, 42, associated with a business at 232 East 52nd Street. Charged with violation of massage therapy license, Class B misdemeanor.