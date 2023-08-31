OPD is investigating a 60-year-old involved in a hit-and-run

Dulces Mata, 60, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection in the 300 block of East 14th street and struck a 22-year-old man on an electric bicycle.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to 14th street and Hancock Wednesday in reference to a major crash involving an electric bicycle occupied by a 22-year-old man.

Dulces Mata, 60, driving a white GMC Sierra, was traveling west in the 300 block of East 14th street.

Mata failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the 22-year-old man on an electric bicycle.

After striking the man, Mata left the scene of the crash and did not check on the bicyclist to see how his condition was.



The 22-year-old man was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mata later returned to the scene and was arrested for fail to stop and render aid, which is a third-degree felony.

OPD said there were no reports of any other injuries.