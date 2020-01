ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have confirmed BBVA Compass Bank on 42nd Street was robbed on Wednesday.

This is the third bank robbery in the Midland-Odessa area in less than a month.

At this time there are no details on the robbery.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Suspect in 2 bank robberies arrested

RELATED: Frost Bank robbed in Odessa