Crime

OPD arrests suspect for Motel One shooting from Wednesday night

29-year-old Chris Wooten has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Credit: KEWS

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: 29-year-old Chris Wooten has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 

He will be transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing and arraignment. 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at Motel One, 2925 E Highway 80. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim. 

When they arrived, the officers found 21-year-old Bronshayvia Benson suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

Benson is currently at Medical Center Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

