OPD arrests suspect for Motel One shooting from Wednesday night

29-year-old Chris Wooten has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: 29-year-old Chris Wooten has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He will be transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing and arraignment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at Motel One, 2925 E Highway 80. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, the officers found 21-year-old Bronshayvia Benson suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Benson is currently at Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.