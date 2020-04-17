ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating a murder that occurred early Thursday morning.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of North Tom Green after a call came in about a stab victim.

Officers made contact with the victim upon arrival just before 1 a.m.

Eddie Hernandez Palma, 52, had apparently been stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Palma was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

OPD says no arrests have been made and they have no suspects.

If you have any information on this investigation you are asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Suspect accused of stealing vehicle, evading arrest following high-speed chase on BI-20

Arrest made in connection to murder in Odessa

Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with public intoxication