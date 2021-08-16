Multiple businesses vandalized in Odessa

Police believe all five businesses were targeted by the same person.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after reports of several vandalism incidents around North Odessa.

Police say several "criminal mischiefs" happened at Burger King, Dairy Queen, Starbucks, Kelly Moore Paint and MCH Primary Care along Grandview and East 42nd Street.

OPD has not provided details on what exactly happened at these locations, but say no shootings occurred at any of these locations.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for all five incidents.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made at this time.