OPD investigating hit and run on Medical Park Drive

A woman was seriously injured by a person driving a truck.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that hospitalized a woman on Friday.

According to OPD, around 4:51 a.m., officers and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call for a hit and run in the 4000 block of Medical Park Drive.

Investigation revealed that a 34-year-old woman was walking, when a white truck hit her from behind.

She was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries and later air-lifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

A person of interest was identified and police said they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office for further review when it is complete.