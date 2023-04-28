OPD investigating murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

Officers found 36-year-old Crystal Williams shot and killed on Thursday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide that happened at Faudree Ranch Apartments on Thursday.

According to OPD, officers responded to a welfare check call at 2741 Faudree Road. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Crystal Williams dead in her apartment from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are currently working several leads and they said any assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated.