Crime

OPD investigating murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

Officers found 36-year-old Crystal Williams shot and killed on Thursday.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide that happened at Faudree Ranch Apartments on Thursday.

According to OPD, officers responded to a welfare check call at 2741 Faudree Road. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Crystal Williams dead in her apartment from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are currently working several leads and they said any assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department Homicide Unit at 432-335-3333 or Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

