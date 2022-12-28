OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th

Police are asking for the public’s help finding those involved in the murder of Maurice Rogers.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th.

When they got to the scene, they found Maurice Rogers dead inside the home.

While investigating, officers found several spent bullet casings.

This case is being investigated as a murder and Rogers will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The homicide unit in charge of the investigation is pursuing several active leads.