OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th.
When they got to the scene, they found Maurice Rogers dead inside the home.
While investigating, officers found several spent bullet casings.
This case is being investigated as a murder and Rogers will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy.
The homicide unit in charge of the investigation is pursuing several active leads.
Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of those involved in the incident is encouraged to submit a tip to OPD by clicking or tapping here.