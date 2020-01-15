ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Department is investigating a carjacking incident at Kent Kwik (601 North Country Road West) on December 30. Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspects.

According to officials, two Hispanic males approached the victim while walking back to his car.

The suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys.

Both suspects fled the scene.

OPD

Anyone who has information or recognizes either of these suspects should contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS