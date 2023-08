The suspect, described as a bald Hispanic male, committed aggravated assault in the 2600 block of N. Grandview.

ODESSA, Texas — An aggravated assault occurred Sunday in the 2600 block of N. Grandview.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic male with a tattoo on the right hand.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009738.