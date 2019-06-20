ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after a report that a child was given an orange liquid via an oral syringe at Sherwood Park.

At around 4:35 p.m. on June 19, police responded to the 1100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a medical call.

Officers made contact with the 27-year-old complainant and her 3-year-old daughter, who was conscious and breathing but taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The complainant told officers her child had been playing with another girl at the Sherwood Park playground when the other child's parents gave her an oral syringe. The syringe reportedly contained an orange liquid.

Immediately after giving the child the syringe, the other girl's parents apparently grabbed their child and began walking to the skate park.

The girl's mother described the first suspect as a thin white man in his 30s, around six foot tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt with green shorts and had a hat and sunglasses.

The second suspect is a white female around her 30s, around 5'5" and weighing around 170 pounds. She was seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans, and also had a hat and sunglasses.

At this time the incident is being investigated by Odessa police. If you have any information concerning this case you are asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-23872.

OPD is also reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings and tell your children never to accept things from strangers or approach or accompany them.

For more safety tips for children you can visit the Safety Central app offered by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.