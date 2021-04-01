OPD investigates rollover crash from New Year's Day

One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has been investigating a rollover crash from January 1.

The crash occurred on the 500 Block of South Dixie. The initial investigation showed that a white 2018 Toyota Corolla crashed into a street light near Blackshear Elementary.

One of the people in the vehicle, a 26-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital to be treated. It was revealed that there were no life threatening injuries.

It was also found out that the driver of the car left the scene before the police arrived.