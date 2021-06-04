OPD investigates a residential burglary incident

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Masquerade.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help with identifying an unknown male suspect in a residential burglary case.

The incident occurred on March 18 in the 1100 block of Masquerade.

The investigation revealed that the male suspect asked to come into the home of the victim to check the water pressure.

The suspect soon after went removed a window screen and went into the residence before burglarizing the house.

The unknown male left in a brown Chevrolet Tahoe and was wearing an " Eagle Compressions" work shirt.