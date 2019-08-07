ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting from Sunday night at the Brady Station Apts that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

According to police, the teen was shot during a drug deal.

He was transported to the Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made but police have identified several suspects and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-25848.