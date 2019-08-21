ODESSA, Texas — Monday, July 29 at approximately 8:54 a.m., Odessa Police were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 912 North County Road West in reference to a robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a screwdriver while demanding all of the cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect’s vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-27666.