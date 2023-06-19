OPD asks for information from public on shots fired at Walmart

The suspect was shooting a gun in a Walmart parking lot on Monday afternoon.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect from a shots fired situation on Monday.

According to OPD, at approximately 2:44 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338 in reference to shots being fired.

Investigation revealed that a man who has not been identified was shooting a gun in the parking lot near the garden center.

He then fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries and there is an active search for the suspect.