OPD asks for help identifying suspect in hit & run case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for help locating a suspect in a hit & run case.
On December 5, 2020, OPD went to 925 East Second Street after a call they received about criminal mischief at this location.
The investigation says that an unknown male suspect crashed a stolen 18-wheeler into another 18-wheeler.
The suspect then left the scene and didn't leave any note or legal information.
If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, you can contact OPD at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.