OPD asks for help identifying suspect in hit & run case

The incident occurred on December 5, 2020.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for help locating a suspect in a hit & run case.

On December 5, 2020, OPD went to 925 East Second Street after a call they received about criminal mischief at this location.

The investigation says that an unknown male suspect crashed a stolen 18-wheeler into another 18-wheeler.

The suspect then left the scene and didn't leave any note or legal information.