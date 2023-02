An unknown male subject jumped on top of a vehicle and stomped out a windshield on February 17.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a criminal mischief incident.

The unknown male subject jumped on top of a vehicle and stomped out the windshield on February 17 at 10:50 p.m. The suspect then left the scene in a Green Dodge Charger.