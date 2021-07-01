OPD asks for help locating a suspect in theft case

The incident took place at the Deluxe Inn on New Year's Eve.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect in a theft incident.

OPD responded to the incident at the Deluxe Inn on New Year's Eve located at 1518 South Grant.

The investigation revealed that the victim was checking in when she left her bag in the lobby area.

Shortly after, an unknown women came and took the bag before leaving the Inn. The bag contained several hundreds of dollars worth of electronics.

The unknown women then went northbound on foot.