OPD asks for help in identifying suspects in auto burglaries

The incident occurred on December 9 around 4:30 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects in a string of auto burglary incidents.

On December 9 between 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., a number of auto burglaries occurred on different streets in Odessa.

Some of the locations included the 500 block of East 86th Street, the 700 block of Duke and the 8600 block of Harvard.

The police started an investigation and discovered that there were two unknown male subjects that were involved and possibly driving a white Chrysler Sedan.