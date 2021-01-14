OPD asks for help identifying suspects in a theft case

The incident took place at the 800 block of West 22nd street.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for helping locating two suspects in a theft case.

The incident took place last November at the 800 block of West 22nd Street.

An investigation found out that two unknown male suspects stole an air compressor, valued at $1,200, and an ice chest, valued at $200, from the complainant's truck.

The suspects soon after fled the scene in a black SUV.