The driver of a white Ford Truck struck a marron Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident.

Police officers responded to a call to the Home Depot on E. 42nd.

The investigation revealed that a driver of a white Ford truck struck a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. Then immediately left the scene and failed to meet his necessary legal requirements.