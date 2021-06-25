OPD asks for help identifying suspect in a hit and run incident

The driver was in a white Chevrolet pickup with a black flat bed and struck the roof of Smokers Outlet on 5000 E. University.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa police Department has asked for help identifying a driver of a white Chevrolet pickup in a hit and run incident.

The Chevrolet had a black flat bed on it and entered the drive-thru of the Smokers Outlet on 5000 E. University. It then left the scene shortly after it hit the roof of the building with its equipment.

The driver didn't leaving any information once he left, which is required by the law.