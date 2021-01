The incident occurred on the 100 block of West Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating and identifying a suspect in a recent theft incident.

This case took place on December 26, 2020 on the 100 block of West Odessa Street.

The suspect involved allegedly jumped over a fence and stole the phone of a victim.

The suspect left the scene and went eastbound towards Grant.